Dortmund: Kamal Bafounta plays fair on his future

Young French talent expatriated at Borussia Dortmund for several years, Kamal Bafounta (20 years) confided in the columns of our colleagues from Fussball Transfers about his future. “I had big goals here at Borussia Dortmund and I’m very grateful. I arrived when I was 16, now I’m 20. I had to prove myself a lot and I think the club knows I have a strong character. It is my wish to help the professional team “, he blurted out before continuing.

“But if that’s not possible here, then elsewhere. It’s like that as a professional football player ”, he slipped, referring to his touches on the market. “Due to my contractual situation, of course, some clubs are more interested in it. But I only focus on sports and I am very relaxed. My advisers take care of everything else ”.