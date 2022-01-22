Dortmund: out injured, Erling Haaland worried

As he moved on the lawn of Hoffenheim, as part of the 20th day of the Bundesliga (3-2), the BVB had to end the meeting without Erling Haaland, who was injured. Dominating from the first minutes of play, the Marsupials opened the scoring thanks to the inevitable Erling Haaland concluding a magnificent collective movement (0-1, 6th). But shortly after the hour mark, the striker had to be replaced by Axel Witsel.

If it is not yet known how serious the injury of the Norwegian striker is, it could worry more than one supporter of the Yellow and Black, while the 21-year-old player has only played 14 games this season due to from a long hip injury. While waiting to learn more about the Norwegian, his teammates managed to keep the score at the end of the game and temporarily go back to three points from Bayern Munich.