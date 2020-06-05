Home Sports News football Dortmund-PSG: 'We have a life', Di Maria looks back at anniversary controversy
Dortmund-PSG: 'We have a life', Di Maria looks back at anniversary controversy

Angel Di Maria has returned to the columns of L’Équipe on the controversy over the anniversary organized with Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi a few days after the defeat of PSG in Dortmund.

“Because you missed something in your job, you’re not celebrating your birthday?” In an interview published on Friday by The Team, Angel Di Maria puts into perspective the controversy surrounding the celebration for his birthday and those of Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani organized three days after the defeat of Paris Saint-Germain against Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The group had been criticized not only for the organization of the evening, but also for the many photos posted on social networks.

“Let’s go back to this anniversary. Wasn’t this the perfect time for such a party? Yes, it’s true, admits the Argentine midfielder who blew his 32nd candle. We apologised to the club, to the fans.”

“We are also humans, we have a life”

The best decisive passer in Ligue 1, however, believes that he was in his right and that it would not have been right to cancel everything at the last moment, because of this 2-1 defeat on German soil: “Everything was organized, there were plenty of guests, we could not cancel because of a match. We are footballers but also humans, we have a life.”

Especially since he thinks that this event had the effect of galvanizing the group: “Any event between teammates – an evening, a birthday, a meal – has the consequence of uniteing the collective”. In conclusion, Angel Di Maria considers that he and his partners had “responded” in the best way by winning 2-0 on the return against Dortmund to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

