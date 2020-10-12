Dortmund returns to the charge for Tammy Abraham’s brother

The Jadon Sancho example. Building on the success of the young Englishman, Borussia Dortmund continues to look for young talent across the Channel. This summer, the Yellows and Blacks managed to recruit Jude Bellingham (17 years old, 25M €) and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (16 years old, free). They also positioned themselves and had even entered into a one-year loan agreement with option to purchase with Timmy Abraham, Tammy’s brother.

If negotiations ultimately failed due to legal issues, the Ruhr club would be ready to return to the charge for the young striker from Fulham (19). According to Kicker, the Germans will contact the Cottagers again this winter in order to steal their nugget which has still not set foot in the Premier League.