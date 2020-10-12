Home Sports football Dortmund returns to the charge for Tammy Abraham's brother
Sportsfootball

Dortmund returns to the charge for Tammy Abraham’s brother

By kenyan

The Jadon Sancho example. Building on the success of the young Englishman, Borussia Dortmund continues to look for young talent across the Channel. This summer, the Yellows and Blacks managed to recruit Jude Bellingham (17 years old, 25M €) and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (16 years old, free). They also positioned themselves and had even entered into a one-year loan agreement with option to purchase with Timmy Abraham, Tammy’s brother.

If negotiations ultimately failed due to legal issues, the Ruhr club would be ready to return to the charge for the young striker from Fulham (19). According to Kicker, the Germans will contact the Cottagers again this winter in order to steal their nugget which has still not set foot in the Premier League.

Related news

football

UNFP: the nominees for the title of player of the month of September are known

kenyan -
Here we go again for the UNFP Trophies. For this first award of the season, three players compete for the title of best...
Read more
football

Frédéric Antonetti returns to FC Metz

kenyan -
It's official, Frédéric Antonetti (59) is returning to service at FC Metz. The Corsican technician had taken a step back from his...
Read more
football

PAOK in discussion for Shinji Kagawa

kenyan -
If the transfer market is closed in the big five leagues, Greek football is entitled to a small extension. With real ambitions to...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Manchester City fend off one final Barca assault for Eric Garcia

football kenyan -
The revolution announced at FC Barcelona will not finally take place. While players like Memphis Depay or Georginio Wijnaldum were tipped to join...
Read more

EDF: Didier Deschamps opens the door to Jules Koundé

football kenyan -
Arrived last summer at Sevilla FC, Jules Koundé (21) has taken an indisputable place in Andalusia. The central defender from the Girondins de...
Read more

Chelsea: Ruben Loftus-Cheek loaned to Fulham

football kenyan -
After recruiting Joachim Andersen in the form of a loan last night, Fulham has just welcomed Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. Coming from...
Read more

Video: Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola in conversation

football kenyan -
It was a shock expected everywhere in Europe. A constellation of stars in the field. On the one hand, Manchester City and...
Read more

The quarantine of Edinson Cavani worries MU

football kenyan -
At the end of a transfer window where he will have tried by all means to find a point of fall, Edinson Cavani has...
Read more

Leganés will hit the jackpot thanks to Thomas Partey

football kenyan -
The departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal is not only unhappy in Madrid. Indeed, the Leganés club, relegated to the second division at...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke