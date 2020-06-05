Dortmund: Sancho fined… for a haircut

Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been called to order by the German Federation (DFL), who fined him after breaking sanitary rules during a visit to the hairdresser.

Day after day, Jadon Sancho continues to make the news… and not always for his performances on German lawns. A few days after being one of those who paid tribute to George Floyd before being logically cleared by his Federation, this time he did not escape a sanction … after taking a picture of himself at home with a hairdresser.

Problem, the English striker did not respect the rules of health, since neither the player nor the hairdresser wore a mask. This behaviour is contrary to the “medico-organizational concept” defined by the German League, which announced in a press release that it is fining Sancho, without specifying the amount.

Versto gegen medizinisch-organisatorisches Konzept: DFL verh-ngt Geldstrafe gegen BVB-Spieler ⬇️https://t.co/ivIR2it7KT — DFL Deutsche Fueball Liga (@DFL_Official) June 5, 2020

Six Dortmund players implicated

A few days ago, six Borussia Dortmund players showed up with a hairdresser, including Manuel Akandji. The Swiss defender was also fined by the DFL. It states that the two teammates “violated the general standards of hygiene and protection against infections”.

According to BILD, Guerreiro, Hazard, Witsel and Zagadou were also wearing hairs but were fined. Borussia Dortmund had defended their players by saying they would be reminded of order. Note that the club, which has not been sanctioned, has five days to appeal for Sancho and Akanji.