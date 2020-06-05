Home Sports News football Dortmund: Sancho fined... for a haircut
Sports Newsfootball

Dortmund: Sancho fined… for a haircut

By kenyan

Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been called to order by the German Federation (DFL), who fined him after breaking sanitary rules during a visit to the hairdresser.

Day after day, Jadon Sancho continues to make the news… and not always for his performances on German lawns. A few days after being one of those who paid tribute to George Floyd before being logically cleared by his Federation, this time he did not escape a sanction … after taking a picture of himself at home with a hairdresser.

Problem, the English striker did not respect the rules of health, since neither the player nor the hairdresser wore a mask. This behaviour is contrary to the “medico-organizational concept” defined by the German League, which announced in a press release that it is fining Sancho, without specifying the amount.

Six Dortmund players implicated

A few days ago, six Borussia Dortmund players showed up with a hairdresser, including Manuel Akandji. The Swiss defender was also fined by the DFL. It states that the two teammates “violated the general standards of hygiene and protection against infections”.

According to BILD, Guerreiro, Hazard, Witsel and Zagadou were also wearing hairs but were fined. Borussia Dortmund had defended their players by saying they would be reminded of order. Note that the club, which has not been sanctioned, has five days to appeal for Sancho and Akanji.

Previous articleGoogle Currents corporate replacement of Google Plus arriving in July
Next articleWith more tests, Italy has high of almost 200% in new cases

RELATED ARTICLES

football

Premier League: Liverpool can play their home games at Anfield

kenyan -
While the authorities had considered against playing Liverpool's home games on neutral ground, Mohamed Salah's team-mates may well finish the Premier League season at...
Read more
football

UEFA: a two-day meeting to settle the issue of the Euro and the Champions League

kenyan -
UEFA's executive committee will meet for two days, on 17 and 18 June, to validate the host cities of Euro 2020, which has been...
Read more
football

Lyon inquires about Amiri

kenyan -
Nadiem Amiri has become an integral part of Peter Bosz's team in his first year at Bayer Leverkusen. The 23-year-old can score above all...
Read more
15,708FansLike
3,464FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Tunataka Ruto – crowds shout at Oparanya and Wamalwa in Kakamega (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kakamega residents turned up in large numbers to show their support to DP Ruto while at the reception of Oparanya and CS Wamalwa at...
Read more

Raila Odinga jumps to embattled AfDB President’s defense

News Alfred Kiura -
African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa Raila Odinga has spoken on the ongoing accusations leveled against embattled African Development Bank President...
Read more

Stop being stupid and foolish as a parent – angry Magoha calls out parents whose school girls are pregnant

News Connie Mukenyi -
Education CS George Magoha is an angry man after three girls, who he helped join form one, are now pregnant. The CS was enraged,...
Read more

Shop attendant awarded Sh5M after wrongful arrest

Local news Stanley Kasee -
One Kayole resident is a happy man after a Nairobi court awarded him Sh4.5 million as compensation and an additional Sh500, 000 as punitive...
Read more

I am single! – Betty Kyallo addresses her relationship status after “Somali guy” goes missing

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Immediate former K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo has addressed her relationship status while disclosing that she broke up with her rumored “Somali guy.” While speaking...
Read more

Government forced to pay 5 million to Kayole man for wrongful arrest

News Connie Mukenyi -
A court has ordered the government to compensate a man after the police wrongly arrested him in 2015. The man, who lives in Kayole...
Read more

Burundi court upholds presidential election result

Africa news Edwin Ginni -
Burundi’s constitutional court has upheld the election of Evariste Ndaishimiye in the recently conducted polls in the country. Evariste, a candidate of the ruling CDN-FDD...
Read more

Betty Kyallo lands another well-paying deal days after leaving K24

Entertainment Stanley Kasee -
Few days after calling it quits from Mediamax’s K24 TV, Betty Kyallo has announced that she would be hosting a virtual concert dubbed ‘We...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke