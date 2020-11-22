Home Sports football Dortmund: the incredible evening of Erling Braut Haaland
Dortmund: the incredible evening of Erling Braut Haaland

The evening should have been for Youssoufa Moukoko, who became the youngest player to come on the Bundesliga. But Erling Braut Haaland decided otherwise.

Erling Braut Haaland won the Golden Boy this weekend, that is to say the best young player in the world. This is not really surprising and what we can say is that he celebrated it with dignity this Saturday on the lawn of Hertha Berlin. His team, Borussia Dortmund, won widely on the lawn of Lucas Tousart’s teammates on the score of five goals to two. And the Norwegian put on the show.

Indeed, he scored four goals, which of course makes him the second highest scorer in the Bundesliga with 10 goals, to a small unit of Robert Lewandowski, who did not find the net this Saturday afternoon. . ” One two three four ! A world-class fit Erling Haaland led Borussia Dortmund to an important victory in the Bundesliga leadership race in the historic debut of super talent Youssoufa Moukoko », Writes NTV this Sunday morning.

Everyone only has Haaland

Because the news of the evening was rather the debut, in the 85th, of Youssoufa Mokoko, 16 years old and one day old. However, the first steps of the one who replaced the Norwegian star quickly fell into the background when we saw the performance of the former Redbull Salzburg. As if he didn’t want the show being stolen from him on Saturday, November 21. The German media have only their name in their mouths.

Before the match, everyone is talking about Youssoufa Moukoko (16). After the match everyone is (still) talking about Erling Haaland (20) », Note Bild. If Matheus Cunha reduced the gap (2-4) from the penalty spot, hope was short-lived. ” But a new hope did not germinate in Berlin, because this evening belonged only to Haaland. Just seconds after the converted penalty, the Norwegian scored the first four-pack of his Bundesliga career (80th) after a nice vertical pass from Bellingham. A little later, Haaland was allowed to say goodbye, he made way for Moukoko (85th), who at the age of 16 and one day became the youngest player in Bundesliga history and replaced former record holder Nuri Sahin », Says Kicker. A historic evening was played out this Saturday evening in Berlin.

