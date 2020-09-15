Home Sports football Dortmund wants to steal a nugget from PSG
Sportsfootball

Dortmund wants to steal a nugget from PSG

By kenyan

For several years now, Paris Saint-Germain has been stealing some nuggets. And the residents of the Parc des Princes, Leonardo in the lead, will have to once again manage the requests for Ismaël Gharbi.

Based on information from France Football, the 16-year-old player, who joined PSG in 2016, is of great interest to Borussia Dortmund. The Germans are said to have overseen the 2004-born midfielder, who is still linked with the capital club for two seasons. It remains to be seen whether the BVB will succeed in dislodging him from Paris!

