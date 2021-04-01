Dortmund’s strong announcement on Erling Haaland

It’s the bomb of the day. Alf-Inge Haaland, the father of Erling Haaland, and Mino Raiola, his agent, were in Barcelona today to discuss with the leaders of the Catalan club regarding a possible arrival of the Norwegian striker this summer. As the clubs are busy trying to tear the striker away from Borussia Dortmund, the German club want to keep their 20-year-old prodigy as long as possible, as Michael Zorc explained to Sky Sport.

“Yesterday I spoke to Mino Raiola. We have clearly indicated our intentions “, explained the sporting director of the BvB, implying that their intention was obviously not to sell the Norwegian international this summer. The soap opera has only just begun.