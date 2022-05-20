DRC: Hector Cuper’s list without Bakambu or Kakuta

The FECOFA (Congolese Federation of Football Association) unveiled this Friday the list of Leopards coach Hector Cuper for the first two days of qualifying for the 2023 African Cup of Nations, scheduled in Côte d’Ivoire. The Argentine coach made several strong choices after the elimination in the play-offs from the 2022 World Cup against Morocco: indeed, we do not find the Olympique de Marseille striker Cédric Bakambu, at odds with the selection. , nor RC Lens attacking midfielder Gaël Kakuta, back in training but absent against Monaco this Saturday in Ligue 1.

Kuwait SC striker Dieumerci Mbokani is also absent from the list, as is central defender on loan from Gatalasaray in Saudi Arabia Christian Luyindama, also criticized following the crushing defeat in Casablanca (4-1). Nevertheless, a few players who play or have played in France are present in the group, such as FC Nantes midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy, left-back Clermont Foot Vital N’Simba or former Lorient player Yoane Wissa, today in Brentford. As a reminder, the DRC will receive Gabon on May 30 before moving to Sudan on June 7.

The complete list of Leopards

Guardians

MPASI NZAU LIONEL (RODEZ – FRANCE)

SIADI NGUSIA BAGGIO (TP MAZEMBE – DR CONGO)

KIASSUMBUA JOEL (SWITZERLAND)

Defenders

IDUMBA FASIKA NATHAN (CAPE TOWN CITY – SOUTH AFRICA)

TISSERAND MARCEL (FENERBAHCE- TURKEY)

MONDEKO ZATU KEVIN (TP MAZEMBE – DR CONGO)

ZOLA KIAKU ARSENE (CHABAB MOHAMMEDIA – MOROCCO)

DJUMA SHABANI (YOUNG AFRICANS – TANZANIA)

MUKOKO AMALE (DIFAA EL JADIDA – MOROCCO)

NGONDA ​​MUZINGA (RIGA FC – LATVIA)

VITAL NSIMBA (CLERMONT FOOT – FRANCE)

Midfielders

BASTIEN SAMUEL (STANDARD DE LIEGE – BELGIUM)

KAYEMBE EDO (WATFORD – ENGLAND)

NGOMA FABRICE (RAJA CASABLANCA – MOROCCO)

ZEMANGA SOZE (TP MAZEMBE – DR CONGO)

MOUTOUSSAMY SAMUEL (FC NANTES – FRANCE)

Attackers

AKOLO CHADRAC (SC AMIENS – FRANCE)

MALANGO NGITA BEN (SHARJAH FC – UNITED ARAB EMIRATES)

WISSA YOANE (BRENTFORD – ENGLAND)

MULEKA JACKSON (KASIMPASA – TURKEY)

KINZUMBI PHILIPPE (TP MAZEMBE – DR CONGO)

KEBANO NEESKENS (FULHAM – ENGLAND)

MESCHAK ELIA (YOUNG BOYS – SWITZERLAND)

OKITA JONATHAN (NEC NIJMEGEN – NETHERLANDS)

BOLINGI JONATHAN (BURRIAM CLUB – THAILAND)

Reservists

LOMBOTO HERVE (DCMP – DR CONGO)

ISSAMA MPEKO (TP MAZEMBE – DR CONGO)

LUZOLO NSITA (TP MAZEMBE – DR CONGO)

INONGA BAKA (SC SIMBA – TANZANIA)

LIKONZA GLODY (TP MAZEMBE – DR CONGO)

NGANDU KAYAMBA JOEL (SAMSUNSPOR – TURKEY)