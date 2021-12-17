EdF: Benjamin Pavard judges his new status as a replacement

Upon his arrival in the France team, Benjamin Pavard was installed by Didier Deschamps in the right lane of the defense. But during the rally last November, the Bayern Munich player was satisfied with a few minutes, the coach of the Blues having preferred Kingsley Coman or Léo Dubois to him.

The fault also with a change of system, but this is not a problem for Pavard, who puts himself at the service of the group: “We are playing a new system. It’s all new to me. I had the chance to play in a position that I like against Finland. But I am a player who thinks collectively. I am a soldier, if the coach needs me to play a position that is not mine, I will play hard “, he told The team.