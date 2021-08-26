EdF: Deschamps and the future of Mbappé

Present at a press conference at the headquarters of the French Football Federation, Didier Deschamps spoke about the future of Kylian Mbappé (22), at the heart of a battle between Paris SG and Real Madrid. And the national coach has remained fairly evasive.

“You have to ask him the question. I don’t have the ins and outs. The factual thing is that the transfer window ends Tuesday night. It coincides with a match day before for us. Of course, it’s not ideal, but I’m not going to fight it. I’ll try to be as accommodating as possible if he has to change clubs. The consequences are their decisions, their careers. I can give an opinion, but the decision is up to them ”, he blurted out. It is said.