EdF: Didier Deschamps evokes the Griezmann-Benzema association

With the return of Karim Benzema to the French team, we will have to make concessions and changes at the tactical level. If the Real Madrid striker is almost certain to start, at least for the next friendly matches, Didier Deschamps will have to review his offensive animation to bring Antoine Griezmann and Benzema together, although they have already played together in the blue tunic. . The coach of the Blues intends to make adjustments, without redistributing all the cards.

“He may have some adjustments… I still have the same goal and I have told you many times before, which is to put each player in his best position as much as possible. Afterwards there are compensations to be made. But it doesn’t mean giving everything to one to take away from the other… Karim is also a technical leader. It is not a problem to have several leaders. We’re not going to talk only about Antoine because I have 8 offensive players, so there are associations that can be different, at the start of the match, during the match, with versatile players, that’s it ”, he explained to RTL.