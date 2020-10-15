Home Sports football EdF: Didier Deschamps takes stock
EdF: Didier Deschamps takes stock

By kenyan

Victorious at the very end of the match by a valiant Croatian team this Wednesday evening on behalf of the 4th day of the Nations League (1-2), the France team concluded its series of three matches with two victories and one match. zero on the meter. The opportunity for the coach of the Blues to make a lucid observation about the performance of his players. And the least we can say is that he seems very happy with the work done by his foals during these oppositions against larger or smaller footballing nations.

“We had three different oppositions. There was an offensive festival against Ukraine. We had a fighter’s match, solid, closed against one of the best European and world nations, Portugal. Here, we had a great battle. I wanted to keep the same system. The players are in the best position even if it requires adjustments. I am very happy. I haven’t seen many selections achieve what we did in these three matches ” said Didier Deschamps all smiles. It is in any case a good start that the Blues will have to confirm in the next rounds.

