EdF: Emmanuel Macron is delighted with the return of Karim Benzema

The return of Karim Benzema to the France team ignited the microcosm of the round ball. Victim of a crutch in a friendly Tuesday against Bulgaria (3-0), the French striker should be available for the entry into contention of the Blues at the Euro against Germany on June 15. In an interview with BFM TV, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron expressed his satisfaction to see the Real Madrid striker in the selection.

“Karim Benzema represents something. First of all, he is a great soccer champion. For many young people with an immigrant background, Karim Benzema is a model of success. He is a player who has matured and I was very happy to find him there, and I think the manager made the right choice, first for the team, but also a symbolic choice for the nation, “ thus commented the Head of State. Words that should delight the main protagonist.