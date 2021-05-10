EdF, Euro: Didier Deschamps gives details on his future list

A few weeks before the start of the Euro, Didier Deschamps (52) should not be long in revealing his list of 26 (instead of 23). This year even more than ever, there are many questions about the future players who will make up the team of the coach of the Blues.

In an interview with Kicker, Didier Deschamps revealed how he is preparing his list for the Euro. “I am not Santa Claus, I am not here to announce surprises. I am fine-tuning it little by little, I have players who, like Munich’s Corentin Tolisso, are still recovering, and I do not yet have all the information on their condition. I will announce my roster on May 18th, but there will also be matches after that. I will have players who will participate in the two European Cup finals. We have to hope that everything will turn out well, because unfortunately we cannot avoid the unexpected. The only list that matters is the one we send to UEFA on June 1 at midnight. “