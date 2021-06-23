EdF: Euro finished for Lucas Digne?

This is very bad news that could befall the France team in the coming hours. After losing Ousmane Dembélé to injury against Hungary, with a forfeit for the rest of the competition, the Blues may also have to do without Lucas Digne. Hit in the thigh 5 minutes after coming into play at half-time, the left side suffers from a muscle injury to the ischio, as Didier Deschamps explained in a press conference. “The most worrying is Lucas Digne. He has a muscle injury, he felt a pull behind his thigh. It will be very complicated (for the rest of the Euro) ”.

Such an injury could well put an end prematurely to his Euro, which would be a big blow for Didier Deschamps. Indeed, Lucas Digne had already replaced Lucas Hernandez against Hungary. The Bayern Munich player is in trouble with a knee and is not 100% either. A shortage of left side is therefore to be feared for the national coach, who said he was happy with Adrien Rabiot’s interim in this position.