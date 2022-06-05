EdF: Ibrahima Konaté has arrived

Called in as reinforcements after Raphaël Varane’s package, suffering from a small injury to his left hamstring contracted during the defeat against Denmark on Friday (1-2), Ibrahima Konaté (23) arrived safely, this Sunday, at Split according to the latest daily information The Team.

On vacation in Greece, the Liverpool defender, beaten in the Champions League final by Real Madrid, came directly to Croatia and will train for the first time with the French team at 6 p.m. Ten days after his last match against the Merengues, Konaté could start against the Croats, this Monday at 8:45 p.m. as part of the 2nd day of the League of Nations (League A, Group 1).