EdF: Jerome Boateng supports Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé’s night must have been very disturbed. The PSG player missed his penalty during the penalty shootout and therefore caused the elimination of France against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the Euro. A difficult moment for the native of Bondy who was able to count on some support.

Several football personalities wanted to send a little message to the 22-year-old player to support him. Besides Pelé, it is also Jérome Boateng, the 2014 World Champion, who sent him a little message. “Head held high, Kylian Mbappé. These things happen to really great players. “

Chin up @KMbappe. These things happen to the real big ones 🙏🏽 – Jérôme Boateng (@JeromeBoateng) June 28, 2021