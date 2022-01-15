EdF: Karim Benzema praises Kylian Mbappé

In an interview for France Soccer published this Saturday, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema spoke about his relationship with Kyllian Mbappé, refusing to talk about competition between them and praising the qualities of the Parisian striker. “He is one of the great players and it will become a very great one. That’s what I wish him every time. We are lucky to play together in selection, so I know the potential, what he is capable of doing. explained the Merengues striker.

The Madrid striker also spoke of the bond he has with his Blues team-mate: “On the pitch, we get on really well, it works very well. It’s good to have a player like that who is there. I think I have to motivate him, he motivates me” Benzema said. The two players will meet on February 15 at the Parc des Princes for the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League between PSG and Real Madrid.