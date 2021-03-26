EdF: Kylian Mbappé aims for a second World Cup

At 22, Kylian Mbappé has never hidden that he was very ambitious. Winner of the 2018 World Cup, the international tricolor assumes. “I think I’m someone with ambition, it’s a scary term, but I see it more as not wanting to set limits. I try to push the limits as much as possible and I want to see where it can take me “, he said in an interview with UEFA and relayed on the official website of the PSG, before discussing one of his biggest challenges: winning a second World Cup.

“We want to win a second one. The World Cup is a culmination, it’s a goal that we work for a long time, and that we win at its peak. I had the chance to win it at 19, it’s something that will help me to progress in my career. There will be other events, and my ambition is to win a second ”, did he declare.