Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

EdF: Kylian Mbappé should not play against Austria

Date:

Released at halftime from France-Denmark (2-1 defeat at the Stade de France), the Paris Saint-Germain striker had to leave his family due to knee discomfort. The number 10 of the Blues has passed examinations to find out the nature of this physical glitch, but no press release has been released by the medical staff of the France team to give details of his injury.

But according to information from L’Equipe, the best player in Ligue 1 this season should not be part of the France group in Austria this Friday as part of the 3rd day of the League of Nations, but could be available against Croatia at home next Monday. Good news about N’Golo Kanté, who has gradually resumed training and should return to the field in Vienna.

Previous articleOL have set their budget for their left side

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

OL have set their budget for their left side

kenyan -
As planned for a few weeks, Emerson will...

Neapolitan leaders could agree to sell Koulibaly

kenyan -
Present in Naples since the summer of 2014,...

President Uhuru Kenyatta roots for better ties between Kenya, Barbados

kenyan -
President Uhuru Kenyatta at a meeting with Barbadian President...

Ferran Torres is proud of Lewandowski’s interest in Barca

kenyan -
Playing his first months at FC Barcelona, ​​​​Ferran...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

OL have set their budget for their left side

football 0
As planned for a few weeks, Emerson will...

Neapolitan leaders could agree to sell Koulibaly

football 0
Present in Naples since the summer of 2014,...

President Uhuru Kenyatta roots for better ties between Kenya, Barbados

News 0
President Uhuru Kenyatta at a meeting with Barbadian President...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.