EdF: Kylian Mbappé should not play against Austria

Released at halftime from France-Denmark (2-1 defeat at the Stade de France), the Paris Saint-Germain striker had to leave his family due to knee discomfort. The number 10 of the Blues has passed examinations to find out the nature of this physical glitch, but no press release has been released by the medical staff of the France team to give details of his injury.

But according to information from L’Equipe, the best player in Ligue 1 this season should not be part of the France group in Austria this Friday as part of the 3rd day of the League of Nations, but could be available against Croatia at home next Monday. Good news about N’Golo Kanté, who has gradually resumed training and should return to the field in Vienna.