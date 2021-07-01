EdF: Modibo Sagnan should participate in the Olympic Games

In search of new players to complete his Olympic list, Sylvain Ripoll could draw from Spain. According to our information, the young defender of Real Sociedad Modibo Sagnan, who turned 22 on April 14, “Should be part of the trip” in Tokyo this summer (July 21 to August 7).

His performances (16 games in the league) with the 5th in Liga caught the eye of coach Sylvain Ripoll. They have also aroused the interest of many European clubs. In France, several formations have ticked his name. Starting with Montpellier, which appreciates its profile and is studying the feasibility of the operation. Abroad, Genoa and Augsburg have also initiated initial contacts.