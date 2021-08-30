EdF: Moussa Diaby and the model Kylian Mbappé

Moussa Diaby (22) was therefore the first of the newcomers called to the France team to tackle the press conference game on Monday afternoon. The Bayer Leverkusen striker, quite reserved in front of journalists, initially obviously confided “To be very happy” to have received his first summons in Blues. Then, quickly, the former Parisian titi trained at PSG was questioned about a certain Kylian Mbappé (22 years old), whom he knows well for having rubbed shoulders with the Rouge et Bleu. The native of Paris explained that KM7 was a source of inspiration for him.

“I played with Kylian at PSG, he’s an extraordinary player. Kylian, I don’t think he’s considered a youngster anymore because of the good things he’s doing on the pitch. I think it’s up to me to take his example, ask him for some advice on doing good things and doing the same thing as him. I think it was not easy for him when he arrived here the first time. By asking him for some advice, everything can go well for me ”, thus released Moussa Diaby about his new partner in selection, before dodging a question far from surprising on the future of Kylian Mbappé.