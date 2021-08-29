EdF: N’Golo Kanté will be present at Clairefontaine

Hit in the left ankle during the draw between Chelsea and Liverpool (1-1) this Saturday, N’Golo Kanté had to give up his place at half-time. Since then, his participation in the gathering of the Blues legitimately raised questions. But according to the daily information The team, the concern is now raised. The midfielder will be present with the Habs next Monday.

The former Caennais, embarrassed for several weeks by this same ankle, carried out examinations which did not reveal any particular alert. If the Blues midfielder will pass further tests with the France team, his participation in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday remains uncertain. Hit in the hamstrings of the right thigh this weekend during the victory of his family against Hertha Berlin (5-0), the defender of Bayern Munich Dayot Upamecano will also be present Monday noon at Clairefontaine.