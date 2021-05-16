EdF: Paul Pogba chamber N’Golo Kanté

This season like all seasons besides, Ngolo Kanté is impressive. Undisputed holder at Chelsea, the 30-year-old midfielder has performed well in both the Champions League and the Premier League and is unanimous both on the pitch and in the locker room.

In an interview with Bein Sports, Paul Pogba, his teammate in the French team, came back with humor to Kanté’s personality. “N’Golo is a sore loser. He cheats a lot. He cheats at card games, board games. Even in games of possession. I am honest and tell the truth. Tells him that he is not cheating and that he uses trickery. He’s a clever one. But we like him a lot even when he cheats “, he said before returning to his popularity. “We have to love him. I believe he is the most beloved player in the history of football. He is professional and is never going to complain. He has everything in his game, he is everywhere on the field. He recovers and is at the finish. To have a player like that by his side… what more do you want to ask for. “