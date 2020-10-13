Home Sports football EdF: the monstrous stat of Pogba and Kanté
Sportsfootball

EdF: the monstrous stat of Pogba and Kanté

By kenyan

The midfielder of the French team is very supplied. Between Camavinga, Aouar, N’Zonzi, Rabiot or Tolisso, the midfield is teeming with talent. And again, we forget to mention Paul Pogba (71 selections) and N’Golo Kanté (42 selections). The two players form a complementary duo within these Blues. A great association between the Manchester United player and the Chelsea player.

The proof in figures. According to a study Opta, when the two players have started together, 25 times, the team coached by Didier Deschamps has never lost a single game. An impressive record of 19 wins and 6 draws which shows the importance of the duo in the system set up by the Blues.

