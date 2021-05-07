Edinson Cavani puts Manchester United at his feet!

Author of a new double in Rome, Edinson Cavani was the great architect of Manchester United’s qualification for the Europa League final.

He will remain as the great guy of these semi-finals of the Europa League. Author of a double and two assists in the first leg against AS Roma (6-2), Edinson Cavani (34) did it again. El Matador offered himself a new double on his return to the Olimpico lawn. Two achievements of pure attacker which, allied to the stops of his partner David De Gea, allowed the Red Devils not to tremble too much on Italian soil despite the defeat (3-2). Two new goals which confirm above all that, even if it always happens to him to miss some clear situations, the Uruguayan remains a formidable fox of the penalty areas.

The former Parisian now points to 12 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions this season with MU. A more than honorable record if we consider that he has not started all these matches and that he has sometimes been injured. But more than his goals, which delight his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his teammates underline his investment. Bruno Fernandes, technical leader of the Mancuniens, explained it at length after qualifying for the final at the microphone of BT Sport.

Bruno Fernandes’ strong message

“The most important thing at Edi is not his movements or his goals, but the way he helps the team without the ball. People like to look at the stats, as they look at the miles traveled per game, he’s still in the top 3 even though he’s a striker. You can see how much he helps us defensively, you see that when he loses the ball or one of us loses the ball, he tries to get it back immediately by pressing ”, let go of the international Lusitanian community before sending a message to n ° 7.

“He gives us his mentality and he has to keep going because he has the mentality to be a champion and we have to learn from that. Everyone can see his qualities because he has written history wherever he has played and no one can erase history ”. A clear invitation to stay in Manchester from one of the team’s captains. Edinson Cavani, who has the option of extending his lease for a season or joining Boca Juniors, will appreciate. In the meantime, he is probably already preparing his reunion in the final against the Villarreal of a certain Unai Emery whom he knew well in Paris …