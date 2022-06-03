Eduard Romeu lets go of his truths about the finances of FC Barcelona and charges Tebas!

In an interview with RAC1, the economic vice-president of Barça, Eduard Romeu, this morning analyzed the financial situation of the Blaugrana club. The opportunity, also, for the Catalan leader to send a strong tackle to Javier Tebas, the boss of La Liga.

European championships closed, place for the summer transfer window! As such, FC Barcelona intends to take advantage of it to strengthen itself, but the task promises to be difficult, given the economic situation of the Catalan club. Announced in the race for Erling Haaland, the Blaugranas had to give in to Citizens determined to enlist the Norwegian cyborg. And for good reason. In the grip of significant financial difficulties, Barça is always one step behind the competition. A context which could also compromise, once again, Barcelona’s chances of seeing Robert Lewandowski land in Catalonia. So to reverse the trend, the board of Culés is active and seeks, today, to operate various levers to revive economic activity.

Asked about RAC1, the economic vice-president of Barça, Eduard Romeu, thus returned at length to the financial situation of the Blaugrana club. The opportunity for him to point out the current weaknesses, to put forward possible solutions to face next season with better guarantees, but above all to strongly criticize the agreement to sell 10% of LaLiga’s capital to the CVC investment fund. Capital Partners. *“CVC is a good deal for a modest club. For a bigger club, it’s not a good deal. What we don’t like is that it’s over 50 years. We don’t want it to exceed 25 years. There are plenty of unacceptable conditions. Economically, it is not a good agreement, first recognized Eduard Romeu.

Eduard Romeu knocks out Javier Tebas!

Relaunched on the economic health of the Catalan club, the leader of the Culés was, however, reassuring: “We don’t have any liquidity problems. Socios have been asked to trust us with potential deals. The offer we have for BLM is €270m, but we don’t like it. We want more. There is a buyout clause.. An optimistic speech, however, does not prevent him from pointing out where the shoe pinches and from stating, in stride, the course of action to follow: “The wage bill for this season (annual amortization, salaries, commissions) is €560 million. Double that of Bayern! We will negotiate individual pay cuts in the workforce. We want to enhance our assets. We want to lower expenses and increase revenues..

Determined to reverse the trend, Eduard Romeu also wanted to reassure Catalan supporters about the next summer transfer window, especially in terms of departures: “We have not budgeted for the sale of players. Frankie de Jong? If he leaves, it’s a technical decision, not an economic one. But I repeat, we have not planned any departure. Gavi? I think so, it will extend. I see no problem with Gavi. It’s up to the captains to decide when they leave. They signed their contracts a long time ago with the old board, and we have to respect that.”.

Recognizing, moreover, that the salaries of the players were “totally disproportionate”Romeu finally concluded his intervention with a huge charge aimed at Javier Tebas: “I say it, Tebas is responsible for our situation. He was looking elsewhere to damage the club in the long run. The facility would be to sign the agreement he wants. Tebas turned a blind eye when Barcelona were financially sinking. He is responsible for the situation of the club. He said ‘amen’ to everything that happened against Barca.. The La Liga boss will appreciate it.