EFL Cup: it goes for Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham

Continuation and end of the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup (or Carabao Cup). After Arsenal’s big victory yesterday against Sunderland (5-1), Chelsea faced Brentford, Tottenham received West Ham and Liverpool challenged Leicester for the shock of the evening. Anfield was also the place where there is the most spectacle. The Foxes have long believed to win 3 goals to 2 thanks to the achievements of Vardy (double) and Maddison. Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jota had closed the gap for the Reds. It was without counting on the equalizer of Minamino at the end of additional time (90th + 5).

The decision was therefore made on penalties. And in this little game, it is the Reds who have passed (5 tab 4). For its part, Tottenham was able to get rid of the Hammers thanks to Bergwijn and Moura (2-1). Finally, Chelsea were slow, but managed to eliminate Brentford at the very end of the match thanks to a csc from Jansson and a penalty from Jorginho.