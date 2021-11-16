EFL takes nine more points from Derby County

In a statement published on Tuesday, the English Football League, bringing together the three divisions across the Channel from D2 (Championship) to D4 (League Two), announced a new withdrawal of points accompanied by a suspension of three others to the against Derby County, for “Having violated the rules of profitability and sustainability (P&S) of the League.”

As a reminder, the club coached by the former glory of Manchester United Wayne Rooney had already received a penalty of 12 points due to the state of its finances. The current Championship red lantern had tried to appeal this decision, to no avail. In total, the Rams lost 21 points, relegating them to last place in the standings with a negative record (-3), 14 units behind 23rd Barnsley.