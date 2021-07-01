Eintracht Frankfurt launches new home shirt with Nike

After its successful season in the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt has secured its place in the Europa League and is already launching the 2021-2022 campaign by unveiling the jersey with which André Silva and his partners will welcome their European opponents at the Commerzbank-Arena.

After 10 years spent alongside the equipment manufacturer Jako, the Eagles linked up with Nike in 2014. As Jako was able to do during his visit, the comma brand imagines main tunics that are far removed from those of ‘yesteryear. Although Eintracht Frankfurt is one of the few clubs that has never really had a set at home, red came back regularly as the main color. Only, as has been the case several times in recent seasons, Nike has decided to put red in the background.

As in the 2018-2019 season, it is an outfit dominated by black that awaits the men of Oliver Glasner at the start of the school year. This new jersey is very sober and therefore forgets the vertical stripes present last season. The historic red nevertheless finds a discreet place at the level of the polo collar, the sides and the logo of the sponsor “DPD” on the left sleeve. Finally, a touch of white brings clarity to this outfit by appearing on the sponsor jersey as well as on the logos of the club and the equipment manufacturer.