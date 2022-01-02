HomeSportsfootballEintracht: victim of a scooter accident, Oliver Glasner underwent surgery
Eintracht: victim of a scooter accident, Oliver Glasner underwent surgery

By kenyan

Sixth, six days away from hosting Borussia Dortmund for the premiere of 2022, Eintracht Frankfurt is doing well this season. A good form due in particular to the work of his trainer, Oliver Glasner, who arrived on the banks of the Main last July. But the year 2022 started off badly for the 47-year-old Austrian technician, who, as the club has just announced in a press release, was the victim of a scooter accident.

“Oliver Glasner had to undergo facial surgery on Sunday at the University Hospital in Frankfurt. The head coach broke his cheekbone. ” His assistants Michael Angerschmid and Ronald Brunmayr led the day’s training. Depending on the healing process, Glasner could return to the field on Tuesday or Wednesday, in order to prepare for the shock against Dortmund. “Unfortunately, I was inattentive for a little while and fell. Fortunately, nothing worse has happened to me, ”explained Glasner. The face is swollen. But otherwise everything is fine. “

