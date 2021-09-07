Elche: Javier Pastore wants to regain the Argentine selection

While he has signed up for a season with Elche, Javier Pastore (32) will discover a new league after three complicated years in Serie A, at AS Roma. The Argentina international explained the reasons that pushed him to join the La Liga resident and displayed his ambitions during his presentation conference on Tuesday.

“As soon as I signed the termination of my contract with Roma, they were the first to contact me and it caught my attention. I really wanted to try this championship. Elche, in addition, is a club with a lot of Argentines (…) My role is to come and bring something. I have played in several different positions, he explained. I come to continue working in this group with very humble teammates. I know the team I came to and the goals Elche has, I know the goal is to stay in La Liga. Sentimentally speaking, I relive my first steps in Europe (…) I needed to get back into the game and show myself. I am grateful for this option and it only remains to prove on the pitch (…) I hope to do well for Elche and if I come back with the national team, it will be a dream! “

