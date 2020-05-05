Emmanuel Adebayor’s controversial new publication

Back home in Lomé, Togo, during the Covid-19 crisis, Emmanuel Adebayor (36 years old) has caused controversy in recent days for not making donations to help the poorest people in his country, unlike other African football idols such as Samuel Eto’o or Didier Drogba. His answer had caused even more chatter. The Olimpia Asuncion striker had fully assumed his position, declaring in particular “It’s very unfortunate, but that’s the way it is and it’s the country that’s like that. You can compare me to Didier Drogba, you can compare me to Samuel Eto’o, but unfortunately I’m not Didier Drogba, I’m not Samuel Eto’o. I am Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor and I will always do what I want”.

The former Arsenal, Tottenham and Real Madrid striker has made headlines in recent hours. The reason? The publication, as part of a “Monday Motivation”, of a video on his account Instagram in which he unveils his nine luxury cars on display in his garage. ‘This video is not a message to say ‘Adebayor did this’ but rather to say ‘you can do it too’. All you need is to believe in yourself and keep working even when no one is watching”Adebayor explained to justify the publication. An outing that has once again provoked many strong reactions towards him… A few days after his statements explaining his refusal to donate in the fight against coronavirus, not sure that the timing is perfectly suited.