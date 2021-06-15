England: Aaron Ramsdale replaces Dean Henderson for the rest of the Euro

2nd goalkeeper of the England team and even announced as a serious competitor to Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson finally withdraws for the rest of Euro 2020. He suffers from a hip problem, which limits his involvement in training. .

The Manchester United goalkeeper is replaced by Aaron Ramsdale (23), who therefore joins the Three Lions from today. Never selected for the A, the Sheffield United goalkeeper was part of Gareth Southgate’s extended list. He had participated in March in the group stage of Euro Espoirs.