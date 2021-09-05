England: Jesse Lingard pays tribute to CR7

Back in the colors of the Three Lions, Jesse Lingard (28) achieved a sparkling performance this Sunday in England’s victory against Andorra (4-0) in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Author of a double, his fifth and sixth goal in the selection, and an assist, the Red Devils striker returns to the fore, he who had not been selected by Gareth Southgate for the last Euro.

With only four short minutes of club play since the start of the season, Manchester United number 14 has however seen the return of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford during this summer transfer window and he does not seem to have forgotten the first. transition to the CR7 club (2003-2009). By copying the celebration of the fivefold Ballon d’Or, Lingard surely wanted to wish him a good return to Mancuniens. A beautiful tribute.

Professional performance today from the boys 💪🏾 happy to get 2 goals and assist 😁@JLingz x Siiiuuu #Jlingz #England pic.twitter.com/k3HlFJJPhR – Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) September 5, 2021

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 4 – 0 Andorra 🇦🇩 Final whistle at Wembley 🚨 England logically won against Andorra, thanks to a brace from Jesse Lingard, a penalty from Harry Kane and a header from Bukayo Saka ⚽️To review all the goals of the match ⤵️ https://t.co/FADe2XhZic – Telefoot (@ telefoot_TF1) September 5, 2021