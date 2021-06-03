England: Trent Alexander-Arnold injured and package for the Euro

HomeSportsfootballEngland: Trent Alexander-Arnold injured and package for the Euro
Uncertain for this Euro 2020, Trent Alexander-Arnold had finally selected by Gareth Southgate. But unfortunately for the Liverpool side, he was injured in the friendly against Austria. Hit in the thigh, he had to give up the European Championship.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold has withdrawn from UEFA EURO 2020. The Liverpool player suffered a thigh injury in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Austria in Middlesbrough’s final tournament. An analysis carried out on Thursday confirmed that the 22-year-old will not be able to play in the next tournament, so he has withdrawn from the England squad to return to his club for rehabilitation “, indicates the official website of the English team.

