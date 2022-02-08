Enis Bardhi sentenced to four months in prison

Attacking midfielder of Levante, the Macedonian international (42 caps, 9 goals), Enis Bardhi (26 years old) who was at Euro 2020 has just been sentenced to prison according to Super Deporte. Driving in Valencia with a false license, he had seen the prosecution offer a six-month prison sentence, but he is doing better.

Enis Bardhi was therefore sentenced to four months in prison and a fine of 1,920 euros for driving without a valid license. Acknowledging the facts, he will not go behind bars unless he commits further mischief for the next two years. This season, Enis Bardhi has scored 3 goals and delivered 2 offerings in 16 La Liga matches.