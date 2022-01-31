Menu
Enzo Crivelli joins ASSE

As announced in recent days, Enzo Crivelli is joining AS Saint-Etienne. “On loan with an option to buy, the Başakşehir striker will defend the colors of AS Saint-Étienne until next June”, can we read on the ASSE press release.

The former Bordeaux player is on loan from Istanbul Basaksehir, who previously loaned him to Antalyaspor for the first part of the season. He will have the heavy task of helping the Greens to stay in Ligue 1, since ASSE is the red lantern in the championship.

