Enzo Millot in Stuttgart, it progresses

Enzo Millot in Stuttgart, things are progressing. Discussions continue between the 19-year-old midfielder Monaco and Stuttgart. New exchanges are planned this week. The good relations between the entourage of the player and Sven Mislintat, the sporting director of the VfB, facilitate the negotiations.

The former Dortmund and Arsenal leader, who appreciates the player’s potential, spoke to the young Monegasque and convinced him of his ability to advance him in a context that would most favor his development. It now remains to find a total agreement.