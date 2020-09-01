Home Sports News football Erling Braut Håland gives the name of its three models
Erling Braut Håland gives the name of its three models

By kenyan

Exceptional scorer and revelation of the last season Erling Braut Håland (20) scored 44 goals and delivered 10 assists in 40 games while wearing the jersey of Red Bull Salzburg and then Borussia Dortmund. With a bright future, he played the question-and-answer game on his Twitter account.

The Norwegian striker explained in particular which were his three favorite players from whom he was inspired on a daily basis. Unsurprisingly, he cited Cristiano Ronaldo the five-time Ballon d’Or and Zlatan Ibrahimovic the Swedish legend. The third element is none other than Michu. The Spanish striker didn’t have a great career, but he did come to Swansea in the 2012/2013 season where he scored 18 goals in 35 Premier League appearances and won the League Cup against Bradford City (5- 0 in the final). The 34-year-old Spanish striker who is now retired is often mentioned by Erling Braut Håland as one of his inspirations.

