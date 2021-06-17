Erling Haaland does not set limits

Exceptional scorer, Erling Braut Haaland is one of the most courted players in the world of football with Kylian Mbappé. Chelsea or Real Madrid would have checked his name. Not enough to upset the Norwegian, who aims very high. This is what he confided in an interview with the Telegraph.

“I’ve taken a few steps over the past few years and I think they’ve been good for me to step out of my comfort zone and develop myself even more. I want to challenge myself in everything I do. This is something I think about. It is also up to everyone to always do it. People can sometimes be too comfortable to stay in their “zone”, so I think it is important to get out of that (…) My career is already going very quickly but also at a speed that I like . It is true that I am young but I set myself goals all the time and I will do anything to achieve them ”. Nothing seems impossible for the 20-year-old!