Erling Haaland is already annoying the Real Madrid locker room

The Real Madrid locker room takes a very dim view of the substantial salary demands of the Norwegian striker and his entourage.

This is next summer’s big soap opera, perhaps even ahead of Kylian Mbappé, insofar as the Frenchman’s future should only be played out between two clubs, Real Madrid and PSG, with a big advantage. for the Meringues. For the Norwegian striker on the other hand, it is much more vague at the time of writing these few lines, with a frenzied race to afford it.

If Real Madrid has long been designated as the big favorite, with Barça and Bayern also announced as credible contenders, today it is Manchester City who seem to be in pole position. This weekend, the British tabloids revealed that a first meeting between the Citizens and the player’s clan had taken place. Mino Raiola thus wishes to recover a commission of 40 million euros, while Alf-Inge, father of the striker, claims 30 million euros. As for the player’s salary, Manchester City are ready to offer him the highest salary in the club, tied with Kevin de Bruyne, who currently earns just over 20 million euros a year.

No problem with Mbappé

And on the Madrid side, we are following this very closely. This is also the case in the locker room. In a workforce where there are certain inequalities with the highest paid players (Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale) who are far from being the best performers, the players fear the arrival of Haaland. According to Goal Spainmany Real Madrid players would be annoyed by the idea of ​​​​seeing the Borussia Dortmund striker arrive and potentially receive more than double their salary, when they won everything under the white tunic.

Especially since, like the two players mentioned above, Haaland seems quite prone to physical glitches and could miss quite a few games. A salary problem that does not arise with Mbappé, since within the Madrid locker room, it is considered that the player deserves, by virtue of his status as world champion, substantial emoluments, especially since no transfer amount should be ruler. Suffice to say that in Madrid, the players have made their choice…