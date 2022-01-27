Erling Haaland reveals the three best players in the world according to him

Where will Erling Haaland play next season? The question seems unanswered for the moment, although the number of clubs capable of hosting him seems quite limited. The Norwegian, who is doing his utmost to help Dortmund close the gap to Bayern Munich, returned during an interview for Norwegian media about the three best players in the World in 2021. The players quoted could have given an indication of his future club, but the Cyborg has blurred the tracks.

According to him, the best player in the world in 2021 is none other than his competitor in Germany, Robert Lewandowski, whom he calls “number 1”. The Dortmund player cannot decide between the other two players of his top: “and then, for me, Karim Benzema, who was also fantastic. But I would also say it about Lionel Messi, who was exceptional. So Benzema and Messi would share second and third place,” he explained in comments transcribed on BFM TV. No Jorginho, who has often been cited in the rankings, nor Mbappé, announced as his competitor for the Ballon d’Or for the next few years.