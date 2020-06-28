Home Sports News football Espanyol - Real Madrid: likely compositions
Espanyol – Real Madrid: likely compositions

By kenyan

FC Barcelona stalled again this weekend, with a 2-2 draw on Celta’s lawn. A result that could allow Madrid to take two points ahead of the La Liga this Sunday evening (10 p.m. match to follow live on Foot Mercato). For that, it will be necessary to overcome Espanyol, the red lantern of the Spanish championship and which points to eight points from the first non-relegation. The Pericos are facing their last opportunities to save themselves. The Catalans have just changed their coach, since Abelardo was removed from office on Saturday, replaced by Rufete, sports director.

For this match, we should find classic side Diego Lopez, former Real, will be in the cages, with a defense composed of Javi Lopez, Bernardo, Cabrera and Pedrosa. In the middle we will find this duo David Lopez – Marc Roca, with Adrian Embarba and former OL coach Sergi Darder in more eccentric roles. In front, Calleri and former Madrid player Raul de Tomas, back from injury, will want to hurt Thibaut Courtois. Zinedine Zidane will line up the Belgian goalkeeper, protected by the Varane-Ramos duo, while Marcelo and Carvajal are expected on the defense flanks. Casemiro, Valverde and Kroos will make up the middle trio, while in attack, Karim Benzema will be supported by Vinicius Junior and Eden Hazard.

