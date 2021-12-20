ESTAC eyeing Clément Grenier

What will be Clément Grenier’s next club? Free from any contract since his departure from Rennes last summer, the French international (5 caps) is still waiting to seize the right opportunity to relaunch his career. According to our information, ESTAC Troyes is in any case very interested in Clément Grenier.

The former midfielder of Olympique Lyonnais or Stade Rennais FC has a n ° 8 profile that Laurent Battles and his staff are looking for to strengthen the workforce of the promoted, current 17th in Ligue 1. Pending to see more clearly about his future, the 30-year-old is training with OL to keep in shape.