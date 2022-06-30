Menu
ESTAC offers Savinho

Date:

ESTAC offers itself the great Brazilian hope Savinho (18 years old). It is his training club, Atlético Mineiro, which announces it this Thursday evening. Amount of the transaction: €6.5 million + €6 million bonus.

The auriverde club also reserves 12.5% ​​of the amount of a future transfer. This transfer was made possible thanks to the City Football Group. The international U20 striker should however be loaned initially to PSV Eindhoven according to echoes in Brazil.

