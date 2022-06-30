ESTAC offers Savinho

ESTAC offers itself the great Brazilian hope Savinho (18 years old). It is his training club, Atlético Mineiro, which announces it this Thursday evening. Amount of the transaction: €6.5 million + €6 million bonus.

The auriverde club also reserves 12.5% ​​of the amount of a future transfer. This transfer was made possible thanks to the City Football Group. The international U20 striker should however be loaned initially to PSV Eindhoven according to echoes in Brazil.

