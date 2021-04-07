Etienne Green, the new green angel of Saint-Étienne

Étienne Green made his first appearance under the colors of ASSE. He left Nîmes with a clean sheet and a penalty saved. The future of ASSE among goalkeepers is set.

The Saint-Étienne Sports Association is going through a very complicated season. After their victory against a competitor in maintenance, this Sunday, Nîmes, the Greens are classified in 15th position, with seven points ahead of the first jump-off. Therefore, the Foréziens can still see it coming. But it’s not just the results that have caused problems this season. The Stéphane Ruffier case too.

In conflict with his trainer, Claude Puel, the goalkeeper of ASSE was dismissed on January 4: “After the disciplinary proceedings against the player, AS Saint-Étienne decided to terminate Stéphane Ruffier’s contract, which ended on June 30, 2021. Stéphane Ruffier is therefore free from any commitment. ASSE regrets having come to this decision, made ineluctable by the attitude of the player who undermined the institution », We could read.

Puel targeted his lacks

The number 1 spot, anyway, had been taken by Jessy Moulin. But the French porter is also old (35 years) and it is therefore necessary to prepare the succession. This Sunday, against the Crocos therefore, because of the injuries of Moulin and his understudy, Stefan Bajic, it is the young Étienne Green, a name well chosen to evolve in Saint-Étienne, who started in professional at just 20 years, eleven years after joining the club.

Apart from a slightly missed exit at the very end of the first period, he succeeded in his baptism of fire by making a faultless and also by stopping a penalty from Ripart, which he himself had caused (87th). Claude Puel was in heaven: “We signed him pro last year, but he had a lot of shortcomings, a need to assert his character and his personality. Intelligent and composed, he was introverted and inward. André (Biancarelli, the goalkeeper coach, editor’s note) released him. There is not much to say on the subject, besides a funny name for a player who was trained in Saint-Étienne. It is not presumptuous to say that he did not surprise me, assures Puel. I knew it could. It’s huge and superb for a kid to have a first game like that. He will remember it all his life. Let him savor and prepare for the next one, because I don’t think we will be able to recover another guardian “.

” I decided to go left and took it out “

Master of his nerves, we saw no outpouring of joy during his victory against Ripart at the very end of the match. He even spoke coldly of how he had prepared for this kind of exercise: “ we watched the video. I knew he (Ripart, editor’s note) was opening his foot. I decided to go left and took it out “. His teammates, on the other hand, seemed thrilled for him and his premiere.

” He had a wonderful time. He was always attentive, kind and hardworking. We’re all super happy for him », Enthusiastically Mahdi Camara, the midfielder of the Greens. The young man, who was able, in the past, to enter the field to accompany Jérémie Janot, in the future in front of him and it is all the Foréziens who must now rub their hands. The succession is young … and ready!