Euro 2020, Austria: Marko Arnautovic under investigation for racism

Beginning on the bench against North Macedonia, Marko Arnautovic (32) scored Austria’s third goal in a 3-1 victory for the first day of Euro 2020. However, he behaved violently while getting angry and allegedly insulted Leeds United left-back Ezgjan Alioski. According to Serbian media Inform he would have said “Jebo sam ti majku šiptarsku” to Ezgjan Alioski. What can be translated by “I have bayto your mother, the Albanian! ”*

“Not the most sympathetic message and which prompted Marko Arnautovic to apologize via the social networks of the Austrian selection:”There were some fiery words yesterday in the emotion of the match, for which I would like to apologize, especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania. I would like to be very clear, I am not a racist. I have friends in almost every country and I stand up for diversity.” According to Sky Austria, apologies will probably not be enough since UEFA has launched an investigation which could lead to the suspension of the former West-Ham striker.