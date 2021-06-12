Euro 2020, Belgium: the poignant tribute of Romelu Lukaku to Christian Eriksen

Double scorer with Belgium against Russia (3-0), the Belgian striker expressed all his sadness following the events which concerned Christian Eriksen. A strong tribute which should give strength to the Danish environment.

Belgium hit hard for its entry into the running in this Euro 2020. Victorious 3-0 of a weak Russian formation, the Red Devils have already marked the spirits. Double scorer tonight in St. Petersburg and elected man of the match by UEFA, Romelu Lukaku did not miss his debut in the competition.

Expected like the providential man by a whole people, the Belgian striker has hoisted his people to the top this evening. And yet, the main protagonist was very affected by the discomfort of Christian Eriksen which arose during the meeting between Denmark and Finland (0-1). Danish midfielder teammate at Inter Milan, the two friends together won the title of Italian champion under the leadership of Antonio Conte.

Romelu Lukaku evokes all his sadness

If the microcosm of the round ball was in shock after this serious accident, the Belgian striker suffered even more than the others. Questioned at the microphone of bein Sports at the end of the meeting, the former Manchester United player gave himself frankly in front of the camera. And his speech remains extremely touching. “I’m happy with the victory, but for me it was difficult to play because I was thinking of my Inter teammate Christian Eriksen. I hope he is doing well and I dedicate my performance to him, ” says the Red Devil, a bit moved.

Before talking about all his sadness when he heard the news. “For my part, I cried a lot, because I spent 18 months with him, we had some strong moments. I spent more time with him than with my family. So obviously I think a lot about him, his partner and his three children. “ A poignant testimony that should give Christian Eriksen a lot of strength …